LAGOS, July 31 Nigeria's Skye Bank said on Thursday its half year to June pre-tax profit dropped 31 percent to 7.26 billion naira ($44.90 million) against 10.54 billion naira in the same period of last year.

Gross earnings at the second tier lender also fell to 63.88 billion naira, from 71.16 billion naira in the same period of last year, the company said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 161.70 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)