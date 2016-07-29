UPDATE 1-China able to keep its financial markets stable, Premier Li says
BEIJING, May 14 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday that China is capable of maintaining stability in its financial markets.
LAGOS, July 29 Nigeria's Skye Bank has received more than 100 billion naira in liquidity from the central bank since July 4 to shore up its operations, its new managing director said on Friday.
Tokunmbo Abiru told reporters that central bank staff had been working at the bank for two weeks to support the lender. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing and Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Ed Cropley)
BEIJING, May 14 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday that China is capable of maintaining stability in its financial markets.
CAIRO, May 14 Egypt's largest listed bank, Commercial International Bank, has agreed to sell a further 13.7 percent stake in its CI Capital investment banking arm in two deals, CI Capital CEO Mahmoud Attalla said on Sunday.