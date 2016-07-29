LAGOS, July 29 Nigeria's Skye Bank has received more than 100 billion naira in liquidity from the central bank since July 4 to shore up its operations, its new managing director said on Friday.

Tokunmbo Abiru told reporters that central bank staff had been working at the bank for two weeks to support the lender. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing and Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Ed Cropley)