LAGOS Oct 22 Nigeria's Skye Bank
said on Monday pre-tax profit in the nine months to September
rose 45.4 percent to 16.55 billion Nigerian naira ($105.18
million), from 11.38 billion naira in the same period last year.
Skye bank's gross earnings rose to 94.13 billion naira,
compared with 73.29 billion naira a year ago, the bank said in a
filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
Its stock was trading at 4.27 naira on the local bourse by
1303 GMT, 0.23 percent lower than the previous day's closing
price.
($1 = 157.35 naira)
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)