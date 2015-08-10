(Adds detail, loan growth, share price, background)
LAGOS Aug 10 Nigeria's Skye Bank
is in talks to raise 30 billion naira ($151 million) from
existing and new investors before the end of the year to bolster
its capital base, its chief executive said on Monday.
Timothy Oguntayo told an investors' call the bank had
identified some shareholders who were willing to support the
cash call, part of which is meant to help the lender prepare as
the country adopts stricter international requirements.
"With or without changes in the macro (economic)
environment, our existing shareholders have shown some interest
in the offering," he said, referring to a weaker currency and
lower oil price that have hampered Nigeria's outlook as an
investment destination.
The bank had said in April it planned to raise 50 billion
naira.
Shares in Skye Bank, down 21 percent so far this year, ended
flat at 2.10 naira.
Last week the bank, which acquired nationalized lender
Mainstreet Bank in 2014, reported a 47.4 percent rise in
first-half pretax profit to 10.71 billion naira.
It said it had so far this year restructured 65 billion
naira in loans, about 30 percent of which were to clients in the
oil and gas sector.
Loans grew by 14 percent in the half year to 657 billion
naira and it set loan growth guidance of 5 percent this year.
Oguntayo said the central bank was restructuring 27 billion
naira of short-term loans Skye made to Nigerian state
governments to 20-year maturities, paying a 16 percent coupon.
The restructured loans will qualify as liquid assets, he said.
Nigeria's 36 states have debts of 658 billion naira and one
way out of the credit crunch would be for banks to extend the
maturity of loans made to them as much as 20 years, one of the
state governors has said.
Several states borrowed in the domestic bond market and from
banks to fund infrastructure projects. But the price of crude
oil, which represents 70 percent of Nigeria's revenue, has since
plunged, leaving the government unable to pay bills or
salaries.
Skye Bank also said it was weighing a decision to adopt a
holding company structure and retain its subsidiaries or divest
them. It expected to complete the process by the second quarter
of next year.
($1 = 199.00 naira)
