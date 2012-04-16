LAGOS, April 16 Nigeria's Skye Bank
said on Monday its pre-tax profit fell by 45.5 percent to 6.51
billion naira ($41.37 million) in 2011, down from 12.73 billion
naira the previous year, and it declared a dividend of 0.25
naira per share.
Gross earnings rose to 104.83 billion naira for 2011, from
83.97 billion in 2010, the bank said in a statement through the
Nigerian Stock Exchange.
It did not explain the fall in profit despite rising
revenues, but a number of Nigerian banks have issued
disappointing results for 2011 because of write downs of
non-performing loans left over from a 2008/9 banking crisis.
($1 = 157.3750 naira)
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Tim Cocks)