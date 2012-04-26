LAGOS, April 26 Nigeria's Skye Bank
said on Thursday it will boost return on equity (ROE) to around
15 percent by the year-end from 4.7 percent in 2011 and grow
its loan book by 30 percent.
It achieved a 22 percent growth in loans in 2011 to 519.7
billion naira ($3.31 billion) by targeting oil and gas,
construction, public sector and general commerce, the bank said
in an investor briefing on its 2011 full year results.
But its pre-tax profit fell 45.5 percent to 6.51 billion
naira in 2011. Skye did not provide an explanation for the fall
in the presentation.
The mid-tier lender has 249 offices in Nigeria and three
bank subsidiaries in West Africa - Gambia, Guinea and Sierra
Leone. It said its 3-5 year plan was to grow loans by around 40
percent with ROE reaching 20 percent.
Lending to Africa's second biggest economy had started to
recover after a banking crisis that led to a $4 billion bailout
of nine bankrupt lenders in 2009. Skye wasn't among them.
Syke's rivals - First Bank, United Bank for
Africa (UBA) -- have also announced loan growth of
around 10 percent or more for 2012.
($1 = 157.1500 Nigerian nairas)
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Joe Brock)