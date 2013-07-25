LAGOS, July 25 Nigerian lender Skye Bank's half-year pretax profit jumped to 10.54 billion naira ($65.83 million), compared with 9.98 billion naira the previous year, the bank said in a filing with the local bourse on Thursday.

Gross earnings at the mid-tier bank rose to 71.16 billion naira from 59.65 billion naira a year earlier, the bank said. ($1 = 160.1 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)