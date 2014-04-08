LAGOS, April 8 Nigeria's Skye Bank said on Tuesday its 2013 pretax profit rose 3.8 percent to 17.13 billion naira ($104.45 million), compared with 16.51 billion naira in the previous year.

It also cut its dividend to 0.30 naira per share from 0.50 naira paid previously.

Gross earnings fell marginally to 127.34 billion naira, from 127.73 billion a year earlier, the bank said in a filing through the Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE). ($1 = 164 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks and Erica Billingham)