LAGOS May 6 Nigeria's Stanbic IBTC Holdings plans to raise 24 billion naira ($121 million) in a rights issue once shareholders approve the transaction, the lender said on Wednesday.

Stanbic IBTC, majority owned by South Africa's Standard Bank , said it would seek approval at a general meeting on June 3. ($1 = 198.9500 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)