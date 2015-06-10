June 10 Stanbic IBTC Holdings  plans to raise 20.4 billion naira ($103 million) via a rights issue, the unit of South Africa's Standard Bank said on Wednesday.

The mid-tier lender said in its application to the Nigerian Stock Exchange that it would issue 800 million shares at 25.50 naira each on the basis of two new shares for every 25 held.

($1 = 198.9000 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by James Macharia)