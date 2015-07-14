LAGOS, July 14 Nigeria's Stanbic IBTC
aims to carry out a 20.4 billion naira ($102.6 million) rights
issue this year and seek shareholders' vote to distribute a
scrip dividend to boost its capital base, the lender said on
Tuesday.
Chief Executive Sola David-Borha said she expected increased
regulatory pressure to weigh on industry profits this year and
that the bank had revised its 2015 loan growth down to 10
percent, the lower end of its guidance range.
The mid-tier lender said its South African parent bank
Standard Bank was supportive of the cash call and that
a price for the share sale would be set after regulatory
approvals had been received.
($1 = 198.9000 naira)
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Pravin Char)