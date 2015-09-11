(Adds Stanbic IBTC, FRC comment, share price, background)
LAGOS, Sept 11 Nigeria's financial regulator is
investigating Stanbic IBTC over alleged wrongful
disclosure of fees owed to its parent, South Africa's Standard
Bank, the regulator said on Friday.
On Thursday, Stanbic said Nigeria's Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC) had suspended its 20.4 billion naira ($103
million) rights issue pending the outcome of regulatory
inquiries, without giving details.
Jim Obaze, head of the Financial Reporting Council (FRC),
said on Friday that the body in charge of registering agreements
between local firms and foreign partners had refused to give
Stanbic IBTC a permit for a franchise arrangement since 2011.
He said the exact amount of potentially wrongly booked fees
was being investigated but it was more than the bank planned to
raise with its proposed rights issue.
Stanbic IBTC shares, which have fallen 12.4 percent so far
this year, shed 4.9 percent to 22.48 naira on the news of the
FRC investigation.
"Stanbic IBTC is a fully compliant and responsible
organisation which operates in accordance with international
best practices," the bank said in a statement.
"Stanbic IBTC has not and will never make any international
remittance without due approvals from the National Office for
Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP)," it said.
Obaze said the regulator might sanction Stanbic IBTC and
compel the bank to re-issue its 2014 accounts if found guilty.
(Reporting by Lagos newsroom; editing by Jane Merriman and
David Clarke)