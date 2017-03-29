LAGOS, March 29 The Nigerian arm of South
Africa's Standard Bank, Stanbic IBTC Bank,
has an exposure of $24 million to Etisalat Nigeria, it said on
Wednesday, adding restructuring talks were "ongoing".
The Nigerian arm of Abu Dhabi-listed telecoms company
Etisalat has been discussing with 13 local banks about
renegotiating the terms of a $1.2 billion loan after missing a
payment.
"The members are continuing discussions with Etisalat with
the hope of restructuring the loan," the bank told an analysts'
call.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Mark Potter)