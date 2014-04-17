LAGOS, April 17 Nigerian bank Stanbic IBTC Holdings' first-quarter pretax profit rose 47 percent to 8.96 billion naira, the local unit of South Africa's Standard Bank said on Thursday.

Gross earnings rose to 30.22 billion naira in the three months ended March 31 from 26.58 billion naira in the same period last year, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha, Greg Mahlich)