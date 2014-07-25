LAGOS, July 25 Nigeria's Stanbic IBTC said on Friday its first-half pretax profit rose 50 percent to 19.62 billion naira and proposed a dividend payment of 1.10 naira per share.

Gross earnings rose 13 percent to 61.47 billion naira during the six months period to June 30, the local unit of South Africa's Standard Bank, said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

It said it will pay the dividend on Aug. 26 (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha, editing by William Hardy)