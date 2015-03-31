BRIEF-Savills says trading to date ahead of year ago
* During year to date Savills has traded in line with our expectations and ahead of corresponding period in 2016
LAGOS, March 31 Nigeria's Stanbic IBTC Holdings' 2014 pretax profit rose 63 percent to 40.1 billion naira ($202 million) from year ago, it said on Tuesday.
Gross earnings grew 17 percent during the period to 130.6 billion naira, the local unit of South Africa's Standard Bank , said in a statement.
($1 = 199.00 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by James Macharia)
* During year to date Savills has traded in line with our expectations and ahead of corresponding period in 2016
* BUYS SUPERMARKET IN OVIEDO/SPAIN FOR 5.8 MILLION EUROS Source text: http://bit.ly/2pZ8SdR