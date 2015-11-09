LAGOS Nov 9 Nigeria's Stanbic IBTC
has cut its 2015 forecast for loan growth to 3 percent from 10
percent, citing the impact of slowing economic activities on
businesses, the local unit of South Africa's Standard Bank said
on Monday.
Africa's biggest economy posted its lowest output growth for
five years in August with its economy expanding 2.35 percent in
the second quarter against 6.54 percent a year ago. Stanbic said
the slowdown continued in the third quarter.
The mid-tier lender said loans grew marginally by 1 percent
to 418.3 billion naira ($2.1 billion) in the first nine months
and lowered its return on equity (ROE) target to 15 percent from
18 percent, it said in a presentation.
($1 = 198.9800 naira)
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha, editing by David Evans)