LAGOS Nov 9 Stanbic IBTC said on
Monday it was engaging with authorities in Nigerian after the
Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) suspended its share
sale over an ongoing review of the group's accounts by the
country's financial watchdog.
The SEC suspended Stanbic IBTC's 20.4 billion naira rights
issue pending the outcome of an investigation into "misleading"
disclosures relating to expenses, alleged by the Financial
Reporting Council of Nigeria.
The banking group, majority owned by South Africa's Standard
Bank has denied the allegations while Nigeria's central
bank has said it did not find "material misrepresentation" after
examining past accounts of the lender.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha, editing by David Evans)