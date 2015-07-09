LAGOS, July 9 Nigeria's Stanbic IBTC
said on Thursday first-half pretax profit fell to 9.53 billion
naira ($47.90 million), down 52 percent from a year ago.
Gross earnings fell 16 percent to 68.29 billion naira during
the six-month period to June 30, the unit of South Africa's
Standard Bank said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock
Exchange.
Stanbic IBTC cut its interim dividend to 0.90 naira per
share, from 1.10 naira last year.
($1 = 198.95 naira)
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and
Pravin Char)