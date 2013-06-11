BRIEF-Guosen Securities sets coupon rate for 2017 1st tranche public corporate bonds at 4.39 percent
* Says co sets coupon rate for 2017 public corporate bonds (first tranche) at 4.39 percent
LAGOS, June 11 The Nigerian unit of South Africa's Standard Bank said on Tuesday it expected its pretax profit for the third quarter to hit 4.38 billion naira ($27.4 mln), compared with 3.14 billion naira in the same period last year.
The lender said gross earnings will be 21.52 billion naira in the three-months to September 2013, up 17 percent from 18.4 billion naira in the same period a year ago, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
It gave not reason for the increase in earnings. ($1 = 159.95 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks)
* Says Shanghai-based business management firm and its partner acting in concert have bought 5 percent stake in the company