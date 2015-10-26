LAGOS Oct 26 Stanbic IBTC said its financial statements complied with international standards and did not require rectification, responding to allegations of misleading disclosures by Nigeria's financial regulator.

Nigeria's financial regulator ordered the company to restate its 2013 and 2014 accounts over disclosures relating to expenses and franchise fees owed to its parent firm, South Africa's Standard Bank. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Pravin Char)