CORRECTED-BRIEF-CBL Corp's management, directors sell 20 mln shares in block trade (April 5)
* Announces that 20 million shares, being 8.5 pct of issued capital has been sold at NZ$3.26 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LAGOS Oct 29 Nigeria's Stanbic IBTC Holdings said on Tuesday its nine month pretax profit rose by 126 percent to 20.33 billion naira ($128.22 million), up from 9.01 billion naira in the same period last year.
Gross earnings at the Nigerian unit of South Africa's Standard Bank rose to 82.92 billion naira during the nine months to Sept. 30, against 64.03 billion naira last year, the bank said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 158.55 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Joe Brock)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/LONDON, April 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ibercaja Banco S.A.'s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb+'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Positive. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT Ibercaja's ratings and Positive Outlook reflect Fitch's expectation that capital levels will be strengthe