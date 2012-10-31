LAGOS Oct 31 Nigeria's Starcomms has agreed a $210 million investment deal with investor group Capcom Limited for a 90.5 percent stake in the telecom business, the stock exchange said on Wednesday.

Under the deal, Capcom will merge the assets of privately-held telecom firms MTS and Multi-links with Starcomms, Nigeria's only listed telecoms company, and provide $98 million to finance their integration.

Nigeria's telecom regulator told Reuters this month that three of its CDMA mobile operators - Starcomms, Multi-links and MTS - were seeking approvals to merge. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks)