(Adds quote, details, capital raising plans)
By Chijioke Ohuocha
LAGOS, July 31 Ecobank is working on a plan to
restructure its loans to Nigerian states, after putting almost a
third of those loans a watch list as the finances of the states
grow more precarious, the pan-African lender said on Friday.
Ecobank has loaned $150 million to various
Nigerian states. Of that, $45 million was placed on the watch
list. Loans to governments make up about 3 percent of Ecobank's
loan portfolio and about 5 percent of all loans to the Nigerian
states.
In a conference call to investors, the bank said it was
working on remedial action proposed by Nigeria's Debt Management
Office to restructure the debt into a 20-year government bond.
"By half-year, we have restructured $103 million worth of
loans made to construction, public sector and service segments
in Nigeria," said Ecobank's chief risk officer, Dayo Orimoloye.
"We are in the process of restructuring $75 million in the
upstream oil and gas sector."
Nigeria's 36 states are in debt to the tune of 658 billion
naira ($3.3 billion), and one way out of the credit crunch would
be for banks to extend the maturity of loans made to them as
much as 20 years, one of the state governors has
said.
Several states borrowed in the domestic bond market and from
banks to fund infrastructure projects. But the price of crude
oil, which represents 70 percent of Nigeria's revenue, has since
plunged, leaving the government unable to pay bills or salaries.
Ecobank also said it had placed on the watch list $35
million of loans to state government employees and
municipalities in Nigeria.
Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele has asked the states
to submit their loan obligations to enable the bank to
restructure them.
Ecobank said it had restructured a total of $177 million
across the group, with Nigeria accounting for half the amount,
Orimoloye said.
The lender on Thursday posted a 47.4 percent rise in
half-year pretax profit to 61.41 billion naira ($309
million). Its shares fell 2.41 percent, but ithas
gained 4.95 percent this year.
Ecobank said it had obtained board approval to raise fresh
funds to help strengthen the capital base of its Nigerian
subsidiary as the country prepares to adopt stricter
international requirements.
(Editing by Larry King)