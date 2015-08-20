BRIEF-Liechtensteinische Landesbank says AGM elected Georg Wohlwend as new chairman
* further increase of dividend to CHF 1.70 proposed by board of directors was approved
LAGOS Aug 20 Nigeria's Sterling Bank said on Thursday its first-half pretax profit rose 1.34 percent to 6.05 billion naira ($30.4 million) from 5.97 billion naira in the same period a year earlier.
Gross earnings rose to 55.04 billion in the period to June 30, from 49.38 billion naira last year, the bank said in a statement without giving reasons for the increased earnings. ($1 = 199 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Joe Brock)
SAO PAULO, May 12 Brazilian federal audit court TCU said it will investigate whether support from development bank BNDES for meatpacker JBS SA caused losses to taxpayers, according to a statement Friday.