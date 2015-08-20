LAGOS Aug 20 Nigeria's Sterling Bank said on Thursday its first-half pretax profit rose 1.34 percent to 6.05 billion naira ($30.4 million) from 5.97 billion naira in the same period a year earlier.

Gross earnings rose to 55.04 billion in the period to June 30, from 49.38 billion naira last year, the bank said in a statement without giving reasons for the increased earnings. ($1 = 199 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Joe Brock)