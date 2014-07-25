LAGOS, July 25 Nigeria's Sterling Bank said on Friday its first-half pretax profit rose marginally to 6.33 billion naira ($39.1 mln), from 6.27 billion a year early.

Gross earnings rose 16.4 percent to 48.69 billion naira during the six months period to June 30, the mid-tier lender said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

($1 = 161.88 Naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Jason Neely)