BRIEF-Cosmos Group sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to down 41.36 pct to 60.9 pct
* Sees net profit for H1 FY 2017 to decrease by 41.36 percent to 60.9 percent, compared to net profit of H1 FY 2016 (153.5 million yuan)
LAGOS, July 25 Nigeria's Sterling Bank said on Friday its first-half pretax profit rose marginally to 6.33 billion naira ($39.1 mln), from 6.27 billion a year early.
Gross earnings rose 16.4 percent to 48.69 billion naira during the six months period to June 30, the mid-tier lender said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
($1 = 161.88 Naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Jason Neely)
