LAGOS, March 26 Nigeria's Sterling Bank said on Wednesday its 2013 full-year pretax profit rose 24 percent to 9.31 billion naira ($56.51 million) from 7.49 billion naira the previous year.

The bank said it would pay a dividend of 0.25 naira per share from its profit, up 25 percent from the 0.20 naira paid in 2012.

Gross earnings rose to 91.62 billion naira from 68.85 billion naira, the bank said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 164.75 Naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Erica Billingham)