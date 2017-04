LAGOS, July 18 Nigeria's Sterling Bank said on Thursday its half-year pretax profit grew 96.9 percent to 6.3 billion naira ($39 mln) as against 3.2 billion naira in the same period a year ago.

Gross earning at the mid-tier lender rose to 41.9 billion naira during the period, up 28 percent, from 32.7 billion naira in the same period last year, the bank said. ($1 = 161.4 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha/Joe Brock)