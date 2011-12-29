LAGOS Dec 29 Nigerian stocks edged toward
their highest close in eight weeks on Thursday, as banks such
Zenith Bank and other stocks that have been
battered throughout 2011 clawed back some lost ground.
But traders cautioned that a hightened fear factor after a
wave of bomb attacks on Christmas day claimed by Islamist group
Boko Haram could dampen demand from foreign investors going into
2012.
Sub-Saharan Africa's second-biggest equity market topped the
psychologically important 20,000 point level earlier this month
and has continued to move higher, buoyed by a recovery in
battered down banks and consumer goods companies.
"We would be overtly optimistic to think that this is a
sustained rally and one will recoup losses sustained over the
last six months," said Adeniyi Falade a managing director of
Crusader Sterling Pensions.
"What we're seeing is a reversal in previously oversold
stocks especially in the banking sector," he said, adding that
the index could end higher in 2012, rising up to 24,000 points.
With the naira currency sensitive to further militant
attacks, the outlook for 2012 is anything but certain, said
Zoran Milojevic, equity sales director at Standard New York
Securities.
"It's very hard to predict where the market will go given
the uncertainty out there. I'm worried about naira ... (because
of) political issues in Nigeria with increased terrorism risk of
Boko Haram," he said.
Boko Haram set off bombs across Nigeria on Christmas Day
-targeting churches including one that killed at least 27 people
- raising fears that they are trying to ignite sectarian civil
war between Nigeria's mostly Muslim north and Christian south.
President Goodluck Jonathan has vowed to stamp out
insecurity and build infrastructure in Africa's second biggest
economy. He has proposed a higher proportion of government's
spending in 2012 to strengthen security agencies.
Nigeria's benchmark index finished up 0.8
percent at 20,772.43 on Thursday, its highest finish since the
end of October. For the year, the index is down 16 percent in
local terms.
CURRENCY CURSE
But for foreign investors, the pain has been exacerbated by
a roughly 8 percent fall in the naira, which means that
stocks are down about 22 percent this year in dollar terms.
The performance of Nigerian banks, which accounts for
majority of trades on the bourse, have weighed heavily on the
index. The index of Nigeria's top 10 banks have
lost 32 percent so far this year to become the worst performing.
But lenders such as GT Bank, Stanbic
and consumer goods stocks including Nestle and
Nigerian Breweries have held their value and will be
keenly watched in 2012, Milojevic said.
Despite the bomb attacks, global ratings agency Standard and
Poors on Thursday changed the country's outlook to positive and
said a potential ratings upgrade would depend on a reduction in
the tension between the Islamic north and Christian south.
It also said it could downgrade the positive outlook if
political tensions increased substantially.
Fund managers have been switching into bonds to try to
recoup some of their stock market losses, boosting liquidity in
the debt market. The most liquid 3-year paper yields
around 15 percent, compared with a 6 percent dividend yield.
Crusader Sterling's Falade expects bond yields to fall in
2012.
"I believe that the yield on bonds will start to come down
next year and to that extent attract investors back to equities.
From the 2012 budget, it's clear that government won't be
raising a lot of debt like it did this year, which will impact
on yields."
