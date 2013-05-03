(Add quote, background)
LAGOS May 3 Nigerian stocks rose
by almost two percent on Friday to a level last seen in 2008,
helped by gains in conglomerate UACN, banking and cement stocks.
Nigeria's index closed 1.76 percent higher at 35,109 points,
its highest since Nov. 28, 2008.
Shares of local conglomerate UACN rose the maximum
10 percent to hit 64.68 naira per share, a record high, Union
Bank climbed 10 percent to 9.78 naira, while Dangote
Cement gained 3.82 percent to a record high of 185
naira, breaking the previous day's record.
Traders said robust financial results and renewed appetite
from offshore investors was behind the price surge.
"The market is being driven largely by investors' reactions
to the positive financials posted by the banking and consumer
sectors, and the sustained growth in the economy," Rasheed
Yussuf, a stock broker, said.
Nigeria's local bourse fell sharply from its peak of 65,213
points in October 2008, as a stock market bubble burst,
precipitating a financial crisis that nearly sank nine lenders
and prompted the central bank to intervene.
Dealers said the market was on its way to a full recovery as
market operators take advantage of growth in the local economy
and increased opportunities being created by privatisation of
the power sector and expanding consumer base.
"If you look at the American stock index, it has surpassed
its pre-2008 level and Nigerian stock is still below half of its
peak in 2008, so we have room to grow further," Yussuf said.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Joe Brock and Tim
Cocks)