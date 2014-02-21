LAGOS Feb 21 Nigeria's main share index fell 1.34 percent to a 6-1/2 month low on Friday, dragged down mainly by its banking sector, a day after the suspension of the country's central bank governor caused a broad financial market selloff.

The index of Nigeria's top ten banking index shed 2.25 percent/ The overall index was at 38,295 points. The index was last at this level on August 8, 2013.

The index is down 6 percent so far this year. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks)