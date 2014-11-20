LAGOS Nov 20 Nigeria's main share index
fell for the third straight day on Thursday,
shedding more than 3 percent in volatile trading as investors
sold off relatively liquid consumer and oil stocks, dealers
said.
The index was down 1,091 points to 33,054 by 1021 GMT. Top
decliners included Flour Mills of Nigeria and
Nestle, both down more than 9 percent, while Oando
lost 8.1 percent.
Dangote Cement, which accounts for a third of
total market capitalisation, fell 7.1 percent.
Foreign investors, which dominate trades on the local
bourse, have been pulling cash out of stocks, unnerved by the
fall in the naira currency and the price of oil, Nigeria's main
foreign exchange earner.
