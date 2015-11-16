LAGOS Nov 16 Nigerian shares fell to a two-and-half-month low on Monday, dragged down by losses in the relatively liquid banking and consumer goods stocks, with the outlook for Africa's biggest economy poor.

The stock market, which has the second-biggest weighting after Kuwait on the MSCI frontier market index , shed 1.07 percent to 28,532 points, a level last reached in August.

The index of Nigeria's top 10 banking stocks shed 3.39 percent, with Stanbic IBTC losing the most. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by John Stonestreet)