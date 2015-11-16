(Adds details, analyst comment)
By Oludare Mayowa and Chijioke Ohuocha
LAGOS Nov 16 Nigerian shares fell to a
two-and-half-month low on Monday as the poor outlook for
Africa's biggest economy dragged down the relatively liquid
banking and consumer goods sectors.
The naira has weakened with sagging oil prices,
which have hurt the economy and government revenues, and the
five-month wait for President Muhammadu Buhari to form a cabinet
after his poll victory has added to the strains.
The stock market, which has the second-biggest
weighting after Kuwait on the MSCI frontier market index
, shed 1.07 percent on Monday to 28,532 points,
a level last reached in August. The index is down 17.7 percent
this year.
"The sell pressure is majorly investors' reaction to weaker
macroeconomic fundamentals which have depressed earnings across
a broad spectrum ranging from consumer goods to banks," said
Ayodeji Ebo, head of research at Afrinvest.
Share dealing on the bourse has declined this year as
foreign investors, worried about currency risks, stay on the
sidelines. Share dealing in September fell to 129.92 billion
naira, down 75.2 percent from year ago.
The index of Nigeria's top 10 banking stocks
shed 3.39 percent on Monday. Stanbic IBTC, the
Nigerian unit of South Africa's Standard Bank, lost the
most, falling 4.98 percent. Zenith Bank shed 4.82
percent while Dangote Flour Mills fell 4.74
percent.
"Right now, the Nigerian market still appears over-valued as
it trades at a higher price to earnings multiple of 13.4 times
compared to MSCI Frontier Index of 4.8 times," Afrinvest Ebo
said.
Analysts say new central bank rules on loss provision may
hurt dividend payouts as lenders prepare to adopt stricter
international requirements.
Other decliners include Flour Mills Nigeria
down 3.14 percent, Guaranty Trust Bank down 3.72
percent and United Bank for Africa down 3.7 percent.
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)