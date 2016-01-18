LAGOS Jan 18 Nigeria's share index fell 3.14
percent on Monday and hit its lowest point since July 2012, with
fund managers jittery over the central bank's inability to
provide dollars for investors exiting the market, traders said.
The share index, which has the second-biggest weighting
after Kuwait on the MSCI frontier market index, has fallen for
nine straight days, sliding below the psychologically important
23,000 points line to a level last seen on July 12, 2012.
The sell-off in stocks apparently was prompted by talk that
foreign exchange auctions for offshore investors would now be
held weekly, analysts said.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)