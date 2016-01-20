LAGOS Jan 20 Nigeria's share index gained 3.06
percent on early trade on Wednesday, a dramatic recovery after a
consistent 2-week decline amid bargain hunters taking positions
in the market, traders said.
The share index, which has the second-biggest weighting
after Kuwait on the MSCI frontier market index, had fallen below
the psychologically important 23,000-point line to a level last
seen on July 2012 on Monday due to worries over falling oil
price and the naira exchange rate.
The main market indicator all-share index rose to 23,144
points at 1007 GMT.
Stock dealers said some investors consider the market
oversold and its current level attractive for re-entering the
market.
