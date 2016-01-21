LAGOS Jan 21 Nigerian stocks closed higher on
Thursday for the second consecutive day, lifted by shares in
banking, cement and food firms.
Nigeria's all-share index, which has the
second-biggest weighting after Kuwait on the MSCI frontier
market index, rose 1.5 percent to 23,686 points, its highest
level in a week.
The market fell to its lowest level in 3-1/2 years on Monday
as stock markets around the world suffered due to declining oil
prices and concerns over China's economy. Nigeria's central bank
reduced dollar sales to foreign investors exiting the market,
raising fears this would impact the naira.
The dramatic recovery of the local bourse was attributed to
activities of bargain hunter taking positions on the oversold
market.
"Attractive valuations from well beaten stocks seem to have
driven up the equity play by investors... value stocks are
getting more attractive with prices at historically low
levels.," said United Capital in its research note.
The index of Nigeria's top 10 banks rose 0.55 percent to
lift the index.
The biggest beneficiary of the market recovery was First
Bank FBN Holdings, which gained 10.25 percent. The
stock also gained 10.19 percent on Wednesday.
Other gainers include Nigerian Breweries, which rose
8 percent, Union Bank up 9.9 percent, Nestle
gained 4.98 percent, Zenith Bank was up
4.6 percent, while Dangote, which accounts for a third of the
market capitalisation, rose marginally by 0.1 percent.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)