LAGOS Jan 28 Nigerian stocks ended two day of losses to gain 1.14 percent on Thursday, led by banks and cement companies, which investors considered oversold.

Sub-Saharan Africa's second-largest stock index has fallen 18.5 percent in the first 19 days of trading this year, battered by a weaker currency and a drop in the price of oil, Nigeria's main export.

But the all share index climbed to 23,598 points on Thursday as some investors re-entered the market, traders said. Banks stocks rose 3.3 percent.

Access Bank led gains, rising 9.21 percent. United Bank for Africa jumped 5.09 percent and Zenith Bank rose 5 percent. Dangote Cement, which accounts for a third of the market's capitalisation, gained 1.49 percent.

Stocks also got some help from oil prices. Brent crude rose more than 8 percent to almost $36 a barrel on Thursday, after a Russian official said Saudi Arabia had proposed that oil-producing countries cut output up to 5 percent each, amid a supply glut in the world market. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Larry King)