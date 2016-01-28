UPDATE 1-Japan fund, likely Toshiba chip unit investor, to raise $2.7 bln
* INCJ seen teaming up with another suitor for Toshiba chip unit (Recasts and adds details of the stock sale)
LAGOS Jan 28 Nigerian stocks ended two day of losses to gain 1.14 percent on Thursday, led by banks and cement companies, which investors considered oversold.
Sub-Saharan Africa's second-largest stock index has fallen 18.5 percent in the first 19 days of trading this year, battered by a weaker currency and a drop in the price of oil, Nigeria's main export.
But the all share index climbed to 23,598 points on Thursday as some investors re-entered the market, traders said. Banks stocks rose 3.3 percent.
Access Bank led gains, rising 9.21 percent. United Bank for Africa jumped 5.09 percent and Zenith Bank rose 5 percent. Dangote Cement, which accounts for a third of the market's capitalisation, gained 1.49 percent.
Stocks also got some help from oil prices. Brent crude rose more than 8 percent to almost $36 a barrel on Thursday, after a Russian official said Saudi Arabia had proposed that oil-producing countries cut output up to 5 percent each, amid a supply glut in the world market. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Larry King)
* INCJ seen teaming up with another suitor for Toshiba chip unit (Recasts and adds details of the stock sale)
* March quarter net loss 32 billion rupees versus loss of 17.36 billion rupees year ago