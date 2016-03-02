LAGOS, March 2 Nigerian stocks rose to a
seven-week high on Wednesday, driven by gains in Dangote Cement
after the company proposed to increase its
full-year dividend by 33 percent to 8 naira ($0.04) per share.
Shares in Dangote Cement, which accounts for a third of the
total market capitalisation of the bourse's constituents, rose
by 7 percent to 162 naira after its 2 percent rise in pretax
profit for 2015 and dividend increase.
Nigeria's all-share index, which has the
second-biggest weighting behind Kuwait on the MSCI frontier
market index, was up 2.5 percent at 25,448 points by 1159 GMT,
its highest level since Jan. 13.
"Some investors were excited by the dividend payout by
Dangote Cement and this has boosted interest in the shares," one
stock dealer said.
Tiger Brands, also majority owned by African
billionaire Aliko Dangote, was another gainer, rising 9.3
percent.
Zenith Bank was up 4.7 percent, Dangote Sugar
rose by nearly 5 percent and Pan African banking
group Ecobank Transnational Inc gained 2.4 percent.
($1 = 199 naira)
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by David Goodman)