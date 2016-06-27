LAGOS, June 27 Nigerian shares fell on Monday as
local funds sold on concerns that Britain's vote to leave the
European Union may slow foreign interest in the market, traders
said.
The main stock index shed 2.2 percent to 29,982
points by 1252 GMT, dragged down by banking shares, which fell
3.7 percent while consumer and oil stocks each fell 2.1 percent.
Nigeria's stock market rallied more than 8 percent last
week, fuelled by investors hoping that a central bank reform to
interbank currency trading would lure back foreign funds.
However, Britain's decision to leave the EU in last
Thursday's referendum has sent further shockwaves through
financial markets on Monday, despite efforts by the country's
leaders to bring calm.
"The Brexit fever trickled down into our market, but the
fall today is looking like profit taking," one stockbroker said.
"Brexit may slow the pace of foreign investors," he said
Quitting the EU could cost Britain access to the EU's single
market and means it will need to seek new trade accords with
countries around the world.
The biggest fallers on the Lagos bourse were FCMB Group
which shed 8.33 percent, while Zenith Bank
and Guinness Nigeria were each off by
5 percent.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Alexander Smith)