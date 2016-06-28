LAGOS, June 28 Nigerian stocks extended losses
on Tuesday, amid fears that demand for riskier assets will
evaporate and the flow of foreign funds into Nigeria will dry up
as a consequence of Britain's vote to leave the European Union
last week.
As a former British colony, Nigeria enjoys investment ties
to the financial centre of London - Britain accounts for the
second-largest trade and investment flows into Nigeria. When
markets fall in Britain, those funds are pulled out to cover the
losses at home.
The main stock index shed 1.66 percent to 29,348 points by
1218 GMT, dragged down by banking, oil and consumer goods
shares. Banking stocks fell 2.77 percent, led by
losses in FCMB group, down 4.82 percent.
Stocks has rallied more than 8 percent last week after a
central bank reform of interbank currency trading that unpegged
the Nigerian currency, the naira. Investors hoped that would
draw back foreign funds.
However, Britain's decision to leave the EU in last
Thursday's referendum has sent shockwaves through financial
markets across the world.
"A bearish start to the week was not unexpected," United
capital said in a research note.
Transcorp fell the most, 9.05 percent. Oando
and Total Nigeria each lost 5 percent.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha,
Larry King)