BRIEF-Neoglory Prosperity's unit wins bid for land site for 3.3 bln yuan
* Says unit wins bid for land site for 3.3 billion yuan ($482.34 million)
LAGOS, June 1 Nigeria stocks jumped to a 11-month high on Thursday, driven by gains in banking and cement shares as investors take advantage of low valuation of some commercial lenders' shares.
The stock market index rose 2.3 percent to cross 30,156 points, lifted by gains in First Bank Holdings and Dangote Cement.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Toby Chopra)
DUBAI, June 23 Four Arab states boycotting Qatar over alleged support for terrorism have sent Doha a list of 13 demands including closing Al Jazeera television and reducing ties to Iran, an official of one of the four countries said.