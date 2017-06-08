LAGOS, June 8 Nigerian stocks extended gains to
hit a new 23-month high on Thursday as the reopening of the
Forcados crude oil terminal helped to boost confidence in the
country's largest local oil exploration company.
Royal Dutch Shell lifted force majeure on exports
of Nigeria's Forcados crude oil on Wednesday, bringing all of
the West African country's oil exports fully online for the
first time in 16 months.
Shares in Seplat, the indigenous oil and gas
company with the largest capitalisation, gained 10 percent on
Thursday.
The company, in a statement to the Nigerian stock exchange,
said the lifting of the force majeure helped it to successfully
reinstate gross production at OMLs 4, 38 and 41, to levels last
seen before the terminal's closure.
Gains in banking stocks and food sector also helped to
sustain the rally in the market.
The index rose 0.77 percent by the close of
trading to 32,937 points. The bourse had gained more than 21.63
percent year-to-date.
The banking index, which had fallen for the past
two consecutive days, rebounded, rising 2.49 percent to
outperform the overall market index.
Dangote Flour, chocolate maker Cadbury
and fuel retailing firm Forte Oil all
gained 10 percent each to help push up the index.
