FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
17 hours ago
Nigerian stocks rally for second day to one-week high
#YogaDay
#Bollywood
#Monsoon
#IndiaInsight
#Slideshows
#Commentary
#TopNews
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
North Korean rocket science
North Korea
North Korean rocket science
Trump and Putin to hold first meeting next week
World
Trump and Putin to hold first meeting next week
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 29, 2017 / 12:46 PM / 17 hours ago

Nigerian stocks rally for second day to one-week high

1 Min Read

LAGOS, June 29 (Reuters) - Nigerian stocks rallied for a second day on Thursday to a one- week high as shares in the relatively liquid banking sector gained ahead of half-year earnings, traders said.

The index rose 1.4 percent by mid-day trades to cross 33,000 points, a level last seen last week, helped by gains in lenders, cement and food stocks.

Shares in chocolate maker Cadbury rose five percent. First Bank Holdings climbed 4.57 percent, energy firm Oando increased by 4.74 percent while Diamond Bank rose 4.17 percent.

Dangote Cement DANGCEM.LG, which accounts for a third of the market's capitalisation, rose 2.5 percent.

Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha/Mark Heinrich

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.