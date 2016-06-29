LONDON, June 29 Nigeria's stock market is
becoming the most interesting one on the African continent to
foreign investors after the country devalued its currency,
emerging market veteran investor Mark Mobius said on Wednesday.
Earlier in June, Africa's biggest economy finally ditched
its 16-month old currency peg to the dollar that had throttled
foreign exchange markets, led to widespread capital flight and
caused its first quarterly economic contraction since the 1990s
in a move widely welcomed by investors.
"Probably now, it would be Nigeria, simply because they are
in such a bad shape," said Mobius, executive chairman of
Templeton Emerging Markets Group.
"Everybody is concerned what is happening to the country ...
so Nigeria would be the place to look now," he said in an
interview on the sidelines of an Africa investment conference.
Templeton has around $700 million assets under management in
its dedicated Africa fund, which has its biggest holdings in
Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa.
"The naira is still a bit overvalued, so we could see a
further fall in the naira," he said.
After the peg of just under 200 to the dollar was abandoned,
the naira has been trading at around 282 this week but
was trading at around 350 on the black market.
Mobius said Templeton could add to its holdings in the
country in the second half of the year.
But he added he would like to see a further rise in oil
prices, more outside investment in the power sector and a push
on law and order in the impoverished but oil-rich Delta region
as well as see more progress in how the government deals with
the threat from militant group Boko Haram.
Stocks had rallied more than eight percent last
week after the peg was removed.
However, stocks have extended losses this week amid fears
that demand for riskier assets will evaporate and the flow of
foreign funds into Nigeria will dry up as a consequence of
Britain's vote to leave the European Union last week.
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Richard Balmforth)