LAGOS Aug 25 A Nigerian teenager hid in the
wheel compartment of an airplane and survived a half hour flight
to the commercial hub of Lagos from his home town of from Benin,
Arik Air said on Sunday.
Daniel Ihekina evaded airport security and snuck into the
tyre section of the flight just before the wheels went up for
take off on Saturday, airline spokesman Ola Adebanji said by
telephone.
Passengers spotted him emerging from the wheel cavity in
Benin and alerted the staff.
"How he got through security is something for the
authorities to investigate," Adebanji said. "He's lucky to have
survived it. Not many people can do that and survive."
He said that the plane only went up 21,000 feet because it
was a short flight, increasing the boy's chances of surviving
the thinner, colder air at high altitudes.
Adebanji said Ihekina was still being questioned by police
and that he said his family had mistreated him.
(Reporting by Tim Cocks; Editing by Louise Ireland)