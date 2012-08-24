* Union says will resume talks in two weeks
* Fuel supplies to return to capital Abuja
* Regulator tightens rules for oil traders
By Joe Brock and Tim Cocks
ABUJA, Aug 24 A Nigerian trade union suspended
for two weeks a strike, planned for Friday, that had risked
causing widespread fuel shortages as a protest against the
government's decision to stop paying firms suspected of subsidy
fraud.
Fuel stations in Abuja have been shut this week as the
National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG),
which government officials say has ties with some of the
affected firms, held back supplies to the capital city as a
warning ahead of the wider action.
On Friday NUPENG said it was putting off the action pending
further talks, while the finance minister told Reuters some
marketers who had committed only minor infractions had begun
paying debts, while others could be prosecuted.
"The strike action has been called off ... within two weeks
we will come back again to sit down (with the government) to
look at the issues again," NUPENG National President Achese Igwe
told reporters.
Igwe added that NUPENG tanker drivers had been sent back to
work to distribute fuel to Abuja depots.
Nigeria is among the world's top 10 crude oil exporters but
has to import most of its fuel because its refineries are in
disrepair due to decades of corruption and mismanagement.
It pays subsidies on fuel imports to keep gasoline prices
low, the only benefit many Nigerians believe they get from
living in an oil-rich state.
Finance Minister Okonjo-Iweala told Reuters in an interview
on Friday her ministry would now pass on the evidence it had to
the anti-corruption agency the Economic and Financial Crimes
Commission (EFCC).
"With this evidence, they should be able to charge them ...
but right now we are saying even with the suspicion of
fraudulent behaviour we are not paying you," Okonjo-Iweala said.
"We stood firm against corruption ... We said no and this
was popularly supported by the Nigerian people."
Igwe said the issues NUPENG raised with the government
included the payment of subsidies to marketers, outstanding
wages for its staff and what it termed unfair labour practices
by foreign oil companies.
The Ministry of Finance said this week that it will not pay
fuel marketers who have been found to have committed fraud.
The finance ministry has distributed a list of 25 local oil
companies that it says collected a combined 61.33 billion naira
($388.3 million) in subsidies for fuel they never delivered.
Okonjo-Iweala said a list of other marketers who had
committed lesser infractions were repaying some outstanding
debts to the government and could continue in the scheme.
On Friday, the country's fuel regulator said oil traders
would now have to pre-qualify before they could import fuel
products into Africa's most populous nation, to combat
fraudulent subsidy claims.
President Goodluck Jonathan had attempted to remove fuel
subsidies in January, but more than a week of protests and
strikes prompted their partial reinstatement.
The protests, which began about fuel prices but turned into
an anti-corruption drive, prompted a wave of probes into the
subsidy and a parliamentary report uncovered a $6.8 billion
fraud - one of the biggest scams in Nigeria's history.