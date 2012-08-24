* Union says will resume talks in two weeks

* Fuel supplies to return to capital Abuja

* Regulator tightens rules for oil traders

By Joe Brock and Tim Cocks

ABUJA, Aug 24 A Nigerian trade union suspended for two weeks a strike, planned for Friday, that had risked causing widespread fuel shortages as a protest against the government's decision to stop paying firms suspected of subsidy fraud.

Fuel stations in Abuja have been shut this week as the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), which government officials say has ties with some of the affected firms, held back supplies to the capital city as a warning ahead of the wider action.

On Friday NUPENG said it was putting off the action pending further talks, while the finance minister told Reuters some marketers who had committed only minor infractions had begun paying debts, while others could be prosecuted.

"The strike action has been called off ... within two weeks we will come back again to sit down (with the government) to look at the issues again," NUPENG National President Achese Igwe told reporters.

Igwe added that NUPENG tanker drivers had been sent back to work to distribute fuel to Abuja depots.

Nigeria is among the world's top 10 crude oil exporters but has to import most of its fuel because its refineries are in disrepair due to decades of corruption and mismanagement.

It pays subsidies on fuel imports to keep gasoline prices low, the only benefit many Nigerians believe they get from living in an oil-rich state.

Finance Minister Okonjo-Iweala told Reuters in an interview on Friday her ministry would now pass on the evidence it had to the anti-corruption agency the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

"With this evidence, they should be able to charge them ... but right now we are saying even with the suspicion of fraudulent behaviour we are not paying you," Okonjo-Iweala said.

"We stood firm against corruption ... We said no and this was popularly supported by the Nigerian people."

Igwe said the issues NUPENG raised with the government included the payment of subsidies to marketers, outstanding wages for its staff and what it termed unfair labour practices by foreign oil companies.

The Ministry of Finance said this week that it will not pay fuel marketers who have been found to have committed fraud.

The finance ministry has distributed a list of 25 local oil companies that it says collected a combined 61.33 billion naira ($388.3 million) in subsidies for fuel they never delivered.

Okonjo-Iweala said a list of other marketers who had committed lesser infractions were repaying some outstanding debts to the government and could continue in the scheme.

On Friday, the country's fuel regulator said oil traders would now have to pre-qualify before they could import fuel products into Africa's most populous nation, to combat fraudulent subsidy claims.

President Goodluck Jonathan had attempted to remove fuel subsidies in January, but more than a week of protests and strikes prompted their partial reinstatement.

The protests, which began about fuel prices but turned into an anti-corruption drive, prompted a wave of probes into the subsidy and a parliamentary report uncovered a $6.8 billion fraud - one of the biggest scams in Nigeria's history.