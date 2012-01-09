* President, unions in deadlock over fuel subsidy
* Economists say subsidy wasteful, corrupt
* Fuel an expensive commodity for many Nigerians
By Joe Brock
ABUJA, Jan 10 Nigerian unions begin a
second day of nationwide strikes on Tuesday to protest against
the removal of fuel subsidies, as President Goodluck Jonathan
and workers remain in deadlock after three people were killed in
the first day of demonstrations.
Nigeria's fuel regulator announced on Jan. 1 that subsidies
on imports of motor fuel would end immediately, more than
doubling the price of petrol to about 150 naira ($0.93) a litre
and sparking protests across the country.
Police shot dead at least two protesters and wounded more
than two dozen on Monday after firing live ammunition and tear
gas to disperse protesters in the commercial hub Lagos and the
largest northern city of Kano.
Tens of thousands marched the streets in demonstrations up
and down Africa's most populous nation and banks, petrol
stations and domestic airports were closed. Streets in many
cities, which are usually heaving with traffic, would have been
silent but for sound of protesters.
Unions expressed anger at the deaths of demonstrators and
urged members and the public to continue the indefinite strike
until Jonathan reversed government's subsidy removal.
"This mindless killing of unarmed Nigerians on a peaceful
protest is strongly condemned, and the Inspector General of
Police and President Jonathan will be held responsible for these
senseless deaths," said a statement from the Nigerian Labour
Congress, one of the two largest unions.
"We call on workers and the Nigerian people to continue to
participate actively everyday in the general strike and mass
protests all over the country to ensure that the price of petrol
is brought back to 65 naira per litre."
Jonathan has said he will not back down on the decision to
remove the subsidy that economists said was corrupt and
wasteful, sending billions of dollars of public funds into the
hands of a cartel of fuel marketers and oil importers.
The government estimates it will save 1 trillion naira ($6
billion) this year by eliminating it. The subsidy has also
encouraged smuggling into neighbouring nations such as Benin and
Cameroon where fuel is more expensive.
But most Nigerians live on less than $2 a day and have
benefited little from state funds and the government's promise
that money saved from the subsidy removal will be pumped into
poverty safety nets sound like old, empty promises.
Decades of corruption has left power and transport networks
rundown, while the state education and healthcare systems have
worsened, despite over $200 million a day worth of oil leaving
Nigeria's shores and many politicians growing rich.
The lower house of parliament has urged unions and
government to back down, but both have refused.
Workers inside Africa's largest energy industry were on
strike but the 2 million barrel per day crude export business
was largely unaffected so far, foreign and state oil firms said.
Much of Nigeria's oil is from offshore oilfields, which rely
on small numbers of staff and heavily automated equipment.
($1 = 162.1000 Nigerian nairas)
(Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Matthew Jones)