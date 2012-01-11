* Labour unions say strikes will go on indefinitely
* Oil union ready to cut production
* Information minister urges labour to negotiate
By Joe Brock
ABUJA, Jan 12 The threat of disruption to
Nigerian oil output may force President Goodluck Jonathan's
government to negotiate with unions as an indefinite, nationwide
strike and protests over fuel subsidy cuts enters its fourth day
on Thursday.
Tens of thousands have taken to the streets in cities up and
down Africa's most populous nation this week to protest against
the Jan. 1 removal of the subsidy, which more than doubled the
price of petrol to around 150 naira ($0.93) a litre.
Nigeria's biggest oil union said on Wednesday it was ready
to halt oil output if the government did not reinstate the
subsidy.
Jonathan has shown no sign of weakening in the face of
protests similar to those that have derailed past attempts to
scrap the fuel subsidy, but may have to consider a compromise if
the strike extends to the vital oil industry.
Any drop in oil revenue, which provides the country with
over 90 percent of its foreign currency earnings, would raise
the stakes significantly in Africa's second-largest economy and
biggest oil producer.
Nigeria exports around 2 million barrels of crude oil per
day and is a key supplier to the United States and Europe.
Output has been unaffected so far but concerns about Nigerian
supply can move global oil prices.
"We believe that a government that is alive to its
responsibilities will not allow this strike to degenerate thus
far ... we hereby direct all production platforms to be on red
alert in preparation for total production shutdown," a statement
from oil union PENGASSAN said.
Information Minister Labaran Maku told Reuters the
government was "worried about the threat" and asked labour to
"dialogue", but industry officials said Nigeria had oil in
storage and they doubted unions could shut down crude exports
completely.
Nigeria's main union remained defiant, insisting it would
continue its strike until fuel price subsidies were reinstated.
"We are certainly continuing with protests (Thursday). We
won't surrender until the pump price of petrol is reverted to 65
naira," Owei Lakemfa, general secretary of the National Labour
Congress, told Reuters by phone in Abuja.
Economists say the subsidy fuelled corruption and keeping it
in place would have forced Nigeria into huge external borrowing,
but most Nigerians, who live on less than $2 a day, saw it as
their most tangible welfare benefit.
"If there is any disruption to oil production it would be a
serious escalation and the government would be likely to use
legal or enforcement means to stop it. But I think it is
unlikely oil output will be affected," said Kayode Akindele,
partner at Lagos-based investment firm 46 Parallels.
"The government will be fairly confident that as long as the
security services can keep things under control, then people
will have to start going back to work. Most people don't have
savings so they can't afford to lose out on days of pay."
Nigeria is one of the world's biggest crude oil exporters,
but decades of graft and mismanagement have left it unable to
refine its own fuel. The public argue Jonathan and his team
should be fighting corruption and investing in repairing and
building refineries, not cutting subsidies.
Jonathan is now facing two major security headaches --
opposition to the fuel price spike and an increasingly deadly
Islamist sect carrying out almost daily attacks in the north.
The leader of Boko Haram, which wants sharia, Islamic law,
more widely applied across Nigeria, appeared in an online video
on Tuesday saying Jonathan did not have the capability to stop
the sect's insurgency.
($1 = 162.05 Nigerian nairas)
