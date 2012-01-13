ABUJA Jan 13 Nigerian unions will suspend strikes on Saturday and Sunday and reopen airports so that their leaders can travel from around the country to Abuja for negotiations with the government on fuel subsidies, a union official said.

"Please take note that there will be no strike Saturday or Sunday only," said Chika Onuegbu, national relations officer for main oil union PENGASSAN and chairman of the Rivers state arm of the Trade Union Congress, one of Nigeria's two largest unions.

He said the decision applied to all unions taking strike action. "Our members in the aviation industry are hereby requested to allow planes to fly today, tomorrow and Sunday so the executive labour council can meet." (Reporting by Austin Ekeinde and Joe Brock; editing by David Stamp)